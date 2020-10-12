Hoschton United Methodist Church will host two events at the Hoschton Fall Festival this year, including the American Street Rodders Fall Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The church will also be hosting the Scribblers — Georgia local authors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. Local authors will be: Kristine Bone, historical romance; Marlene R. Buchanan, humorist, columnist, award winner of Georgia indie awards 2020 given by Southern Pen Bookshop in Monroe; Julie and Rick Clarke, historical non-fiction, Civil War re-enactors; and Mike Owens, children's and young adult genre.
