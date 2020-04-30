Hoschton United Methodist Church has given an update on reopening church.
"In order to live out John Wesley's first general rule 'to do no harm,' the Bishop and the Cabinet strongly recommend and expect all church buildings and properties remain closed until May 13," said the Rev. Marvin Mason.
The first Sunday the church is able to return and worship in the sanctuary will be a "day of celebrating Easter and the Resurrection." More information will be provided when available.
Meanwhile, the church holds sermons each Sunday online at hoschtonunitedmethodist.org.
A Sunday school Zoom meeting is also planned on Sunday at 10 a.m. To join, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74183586500?pwd=VXptV1cwRU9FN1ZtYU40Y21rcmErZz09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.