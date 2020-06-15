Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.