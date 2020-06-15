Hoschton United Methodist Church will return to the sanctuary for an in-person service on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21.
This will be the church's first time back in the sanctuary since March 8.
HUMC will be following the guidelines of sanitation and social distancing set forth for the United Methodist churches. There will be signs posted with these guidelines throughout the church and pews. Attendees are asked to bring a mask.
"We will be celebrating Father's Day as well," said the Rev. Marvin Mason. "We will also continue to make the Sunday Sermon available online for those whose health makes them vulnerable and unable to attend at this point and for those who still need more time. We look forward to seeing all who are able to be present. All are welcome."
