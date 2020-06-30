Jackson County Baptist Church will celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 12 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker for the service will be founding pastor Jack Lawson.
There will be special music by Stanley Pierce and a nursery will be provided.
There will be no Sunday School or evening service that day.
A meal will be provided following the morning service.
In other church news, Jackson County Baptist will host Vacation Bible School July 19-23 from 6-8:15 p.m. for ages 2-12.
The theme is Big Fish Bay.
For more information or to pre-register, call 706-367-1838.
Jackson County Baptist also plans its family conference presented by Dr. S. M. Davis on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, August 9 at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. Lunch will be provided on Saturday for $6 per person or maximum $20 per family.
Topics include: communicating, anger, storm proof marriage, priorities, God's plan for marriage, single parenting and the privilege of grandparenting.
For more information, contact Matt Booher at 706-367-1838..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.