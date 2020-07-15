Jackson County Baptist Church plans its summer spectacular on Tuesday nights.
Preachers include: Pastor Emeritus Bro. Dan Sweatt of Berean Baptist Church in Lilburn, on July 28; and Bro. Billy Ingram of Canaan Baptist Church, Covington, on Aug. 4.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. in the church auditorium, located at 79 Memorial Dr., Jefferson.
For more information on church activities, contact Pastor Booher at 706-367-1838.
