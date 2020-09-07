Jackson County Baptist Church will be honoring law enforcement and families on Sunday, Sept. 13, during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Guests will be served lunch at the end of the service.
The church currently has 51 guests coming.
Nursery services will be available.
For more information, contact Pastor Booher at 706-367-1838.
