A Women's Retreat will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at First United Methodist Church of Jefferson. The retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The theme for this retreat is gratitude and the keynote speaker is Lynn Gibson. The registration fee is $20 and includes Lunch.
More information about this retreat can be found at Hoschtonunitedmethodist.org. Registration closes February 12.
Jefferson FUMC is located at 188 Martin St., Jefferson.
