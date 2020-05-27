New Beginning Baptist Church will host a gospel singing on June 7 at 6 p.m. featuring Jordan Clayton of Augusta.
The church is located at 4403 Winder Hwy., Flowery Branch.
For more information, call 770-519-9207.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 9:32 pm
