New Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church is seeking a keyboard/piano player.
Those interested should contact the Rev. Frances Hunter at newhopeh53@windstream.net or 706-654-2324.
New Hope AME is located at 2512 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 10:14 am
