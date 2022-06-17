New Liberty United Methodist Church's annual homecoming will be held on June 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.
Former pastor, the Rev. Jim Blair, will be speaking and music will be provided by Stacey Lumley from the Hwy. 211 Band. Former members of New Liberty are invited to come out. You are invited to bring a covered dish.
The church is located at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
