New Liberty United Methodist Church will host its annual BBQ fundraiser on Friday, April 29.
"Come help support New Liberty that afternoon by buying a plate or two," organizers said.
Plates cost $10. Both cash and card accepted.
The church is located at 17 Thompson Mill Road in Braselton.
