Northeast Church continues to undergo big changes.
On Oct. 27, the church officially changed its name to The Church on the Hill – A Baptist Fellowship. The following week, on Oct. 30, the sale of the church building at 2001 Cherry Dr. was finalized.
The church has purchased land for a new campus on the corner of Hwy. 124 and Gum Springs Church Rd. Currently, The Church on the Hill meets on Sunday mornings at West Jackson Middle School.
The church also recently added full-time director of worship, Trey Bradley, and full-time children’s pastor, the Rev. Chad Robinson, to its staff, which is currently officed at Braselton Christian Academy on Zion Church Rd.
New construction is anticipated to begin in early 2020.
