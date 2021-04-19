The Seventh-day Adventist House of Prayer will hold a health seminar April 23-29 at 7 p.m.
Topics include: How to boost immunity, improve mental performance, increase energy, enjoy healthier relationships and enhance emotional well-being. Participants will also discover nutrition secrets you need to know and how to be fit for life, church leaders said.
The Seventh-day Adventist House of Prayer is located at 99 E. Jefferson St., Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.