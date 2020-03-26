12Stone Church is offering daily online content for adults and families.
“People want a way to engage their faith during these uncertain times,” says Senior Pastor Kevin Myers. “The church was designed to go out into the world and during this global event we can go out to reach and help people by going online.”
12Stone provides daily online resources so families "can use this extra time together to focus on positive lessons and activities."
“This is a time to lean in to engaging our students, not a time to step back,” says Next Generation Lead Pastor, David Grant. “We want to make positive and uplifting resources available for families to reclaim time together.
In addition to the livestream for Sunday services, you can go to https://12stone.com/churchonline to connect to student devotionals, nightly family devotionals at 7 p.m., kids’ worship resources, and opportunities to help the community.
All 12Stone campuses are open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to receive donations for local food partners. You can find a list of high demand items on the site as well.
Weekend services and family devotionals are also available on https://YouTube.com/12StoneChurch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.