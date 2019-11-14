The Church on the Hill (formerly Northeast Church) recently held a dedicatory prayer service on its newly-purchased property, located on the corner of Hwy. 124 and Gum Springs Church Rd.
Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring.
Currently, the church meets on Sundays across the street at West Jackson Middle School, with Bible Study for all ages at 9:30 a.m., followed by Worship at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities include gathering in homes, while Children’s and Student Ministries are held at Braselton Christian Academy (401 Zion Church Rd., Braselton) from 6-8 p.m.
On Dec. 1, Pastor Bo Bowen will begin an Advent-themed sermon series entitled Of Saints and Angels, exploring the significance of the angelic visitations preceding the birth of Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.