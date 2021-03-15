The Church on the Hill will host outdoor Easter Services on Sunday, April 4, on the new church property located at 101 Gum Springs Church Road in Jefferson (across from West Jackson Middle School).
"We will have a large tent on the property for two services at 9-10:45 a.m.," church leaders said. "Invite your friends and come enjoy the music, message, and excitement of Easter! Masks are not required at this outdoor event but are highly recommended."
Text “EASTER” to 706-607-6007 for more details, safety guidelines, and to learn about the Easter Egg Hunt on April 3. You can also visit the website at www.hill.church/easter.
For more information, email or call Tim Chapman at tim@hill.church, 706-654-3205 or 404-455-1749.
