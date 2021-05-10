Walnut Fork Baptist Church plans its summer drive-in movie series on Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/WalnutForkBC or call 706-654-3904.
Walnut Fork is located at 557 Hwy. 60, Hoschton.
Dr. Rusty Newman is the pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.