Walnut Fork Baptist Church will have a free Easter festival on March 28 from 2-4 p.m.
The event features a hayride, inflatables, snacks, face painting and more.
Walnut Fork Baptist Church is located at 557 Hwy. 60, Hoschton. The event will be held in the church parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.