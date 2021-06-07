Wanut Fork Baptist Church plans a "Concrete and Cranes" Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 13, through Thursday, June 17, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly.
"Join us for Construction and Cranes VBS at Walnut Fork Baptist Church," church leaders said. "We are hosting Pre-K through 5th grade students nightly from Sunday, June 13-Thursday, June 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Each night we will have engaging lessons, snacks, crafts, games and more! Come have some fun and learn about Jesus with us! We look forward to building a relationship with you!"
Walnut Fork Baptist Church is located at 557 Highway 60, Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-3904, email wfbc557@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/walnut-fork-baptist-church/home.
