Bill Warcholik will speak at the Braselton Seventh-day Adventist House of Prayer September 2 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 3 at 10:50 a.m. Warcholik will share his story about when he went from USAF duty as a captain and supersonic T-38 instructor pilot during the Vietnam-era to becoming a pastor.
He calls his experience from "Jets to Jesus."
