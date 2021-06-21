White Plains Baptist Church plans a fourth Sunday night singing on June 27 at 6 p.m.
Mercy's Cry will perform.
Attendees are welcome to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Updated: June 21, 2021 @ 11:31 am
