White Plains Baptist Church plans a Valentine Singing on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.
The LeFevre Quartet will perform.
Attendees should be prepared to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
