Dan Sweat, pastor emeritus for the Berean Baptist Church, Lilburn, will be speaking at the Jackson County Baptist Church Summer Spectacular on Tuesday, July 28, at 7 p.m.at the church auditorium located at 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson.
The church will hold its Family Conference on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m and Sunday, August 9, at 9:15, a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The speaker for the conference will be Dr. S. M. Davis.
Topics for the conference will include: Communicating, Anger, Storm Proof Marriage, Priorities, God's Plan for Marriage Single Parenting and The Privilege of Grandparenting. Lunch will be provided on Saturday for $6 per person or $20 per family. Questions concerning any activities of the church should be directed to Pastor Booher at 706-367-1838.
