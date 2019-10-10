The Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) will sponsor its 21st Annual Achievement Award Banquet fundraiser, Saturday October 26, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center, Jefferson, stated Jim Scott, JCCO President.
"We have selected and outstanding array of Outstanding Jackson County Citizens, leaders and Young Adults for recognition and honor at this years inspirational and motivational Event," Scott states. "Our 2019 Banquet Theme is “Skillset Training-A Key to Economic Growth."
The Keynote Speaker will be The Honorable Nathan Deal, the 82nd Governor of Georgia, 2011-2019. Governor Deal is a U. S. Army combat veteran of the Vietnam war 1966-1968, attained the rank of Captain. Governor Deal has a long record of public service, served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia's 9th District, 2007-2010. During Governor Deal's eight-year tenure, 679,900 jobs were created 2011-2018 in Georgia as he led the State Economic Development department . Many of those jobs landed in Jackson County such as Aldi Distribution Center, Amazon Fulfillment Centers, Dayton Superior, TJX Homegoods Distribution, Southeast Toyota LLC expansion and Hubbell Distribution. The recent location of the SK Battery Group in Commerce with a planned 2,000 jobs commenced and matured in 2017 under his leadership. Likewise, Governor Deal was a driving force in the location of the Caterpillar BCP Plant in Athens in 2013 with 1400+ jobs.
One of Governor Deal's goals was to make “Georgia Good for Business “ and he stayed on course inspite of residual effects of the 2008 recession.
Deal will be introduced by Joe Hicks, District Manager-Jefferson,Jackson Electric Membership Corporation..
April Howard, Superintendent, Jackson County School System, serves as the 2019 Banquet Honorary Chair. Howard is a well-known educational leader in the ounty, beginning her teaching career in 1993 and becoming Jackson County Superintendent in 2013 after serving as Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. She is a member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Thomas Crow, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will deliver the “ Jackson County Government Greeting. “ Chairman Crow has a long history of public service in Jackson County and his leadership has guided the county through its growth.
The Reverends Robert L. Wilson, Jr. and Dr. Carlton E. Allen will provide devotionals for the event.
Roshuanda Merritt, Executive Board Member, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce , Healthcare Science Teacher, Jackson County School System will serve as the 2019 Mistress of Ceremonies. Merritt is a native of Jefferson and previously served as a health educator with the Jackson County Health Department 2002-2019 . She was the JCCO 2018 recipient of our Unsung Hero Award. Merritt is a member of Paradise AME Church of Jefferson. She is an active community citizen.
Scott states, “ All banquet proceeds as always will benefit and support the regular JCCO 2020 Scholarship awards and contribute to the JCCO Endowment Fund, which supports our Tech College industrial Scholarship category. We strongly solicit support and more donor commitment to our JCCO Endowment Fund so that we may award more tech college scholarships and encourage attainment of academic skillset training in our community."
Banquet tickets are $50 per single seat and RSVP tables $400. For further information, call Jim Scott, 706-335-3367 , JCCO VP Gene Gilliam, 706-387—5184, Doris Brown 706-367-8234 or Charlotte Johnson 706-335-5488. You may also view our Website “jccoscholarships.org for more banquet details.
The JCCO is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt charity and certified by the Ga. Secretary of State as a domestic Non Profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.