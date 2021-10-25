A driver reportedly aimed handgun at woman in a vehicle in front of him while both were traveling on I-85 recently.
The woman said she pulled her vehicle to the outside lane to allow the driver to pass. She said she was able to record the tag number as the automobile went by.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•pointing a gun or pistol at another on I-85 where a driver reportedly aimed handgun at woman in a vehicle in front of him. The woman said she pulled her vehicle to the outside lane to allow the driver to pass. She said she was able to record the tag number as the automobile went by.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said his tag went missing while left at a repair shop.
•theft on Mead Ct. where a man said an irrigation control box was stolen out of a vacant house garage.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he received a motion alert from a security camera at his business. No one was found at the location, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Duck Rd. where a dump truck reportedly caught the lines of a power pole and tore them away.
•agency assist on Ednaville Circle where a U-Haul box truck was rented and not returned.
•dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman said she got into a verbal altercation with her mother’s boyfriend, whom she said uses drugs and has assaulted people in the past.
•simple battery on Ridge Way where a woman said her daughter’s boyfriend attacked her by grabbed her by the neck and shoved a dirty towel into her mouth when she asked to be helped out of bed. She said he also threw a bag of dirty diapers at her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.