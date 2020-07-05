Jackson County Baptist Church is planning a Family Conference presented by Dr. S. M. Davis on Saturday, August 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, August 9, at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Lunch will be provided on Saturday for $6 per person or $20 per family.
Topics include: Communicating, Anger, Storm Proof Marriage, Priorities, God's Plan for Marriage, Single Parenting, The Privilege of Grand-parenting
For more information, call Matt Booher at 706-367-1838..
