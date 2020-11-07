Many Georgia farms offer various agritourism activities, such as you-pick strawberry, blueberry and peach experiences, in the spring and summer. Others offer apple picking and corn mazes in the fall. Christmas tree farms welcome guests to select their family trees. The Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Market program promotes almost 80 farms statewide that sell the crops they grow directly to consumers and/or offer agritourism experiences.
Georgia Farm Bureau is asking middle school students to discuss how GFB Certified Farm Markets and agritourism in general benefit farmers and consumers as the topic for its annual essay contest.
The Jackson County Farm Bureau encourages 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to enter the 2021 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest. The contest is open to students attending public or private schools and homeschooled children. Students may enter in the county in which they live or attend school but not both.
“By participating in the annual Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest, we hope students will learn how Georgia Farm Bureau’s Certified Farm Markets offer consumers a chance to visit farms and connect with the people who grow their food while learning how food is grown,” said Swayne Cochran, Jackson County Farm Bureau president.
Teachers interested in having their students participate in the contest should contact the Jackson County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules.
Students or parents may also contact their local county Farm Bureau at 706-367-8877 for entry information.
All entries must be received at the Jackson County Farm Bureau office by Feb. 26, 2021.
All county essay entries must be officially submitted by the local Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
The winner of the Jackson County Farm Bureau Essay Contest will receive $50, second place will receive $40 and third place will receive $30.
The Jackson County Farm Bureau Essay Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau District 2 competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The 10 GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $150 cash. Previous state winners are not eligible.
Essays will be judged on how well the essay topic is addressed, adherence to standard English grammar rules and use of primary and secondary sources for research pertaining to essay topic referenced in the essay.
Teachers can access lesson plans for 6th through 8th grade students that accompany this essay question at www.gfb.ag/21EClessonplan . Visit www.gfb.ag/CertifiedFarmMarket to learn more about CFMs across Georgia. Search “Farm Monitor Certified Farm Market” on YouTube for video tours of several markets.
This contest is sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau and coordinated by the Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members participate in local, state and national activities to promote agriculture to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
