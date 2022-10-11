Oct. 16-22 marks the 17th Annual Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library was established in 2003. For many years prior to 2003, local volunteers and members of the Braselton Woman’s Club operated a volunteer library that served the community.
When the Town of Braselton took over the responsibility of building a library and operating it, many members of the BWC and others formed the Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library as a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.
There are over 300 lifetime members. Every month, nearly 60 volunteers donate their time working in the Afterwords Store, which is run by the Friends and located inside the Braselton Library. The store is entirely stocked with donated items, including books, jewelry and decorative household items. Fundraising efforts also include fall and spring used book sales. Work by youth groups and others, in addition to the Afterwords volunteers, make these sales possible.
Sisters Debbie Walker and June McRae serve as Friends board members. In addition, Walker is Afterwords store manager and volunteer coordinator and McRae is the book sale coordinator, helping to generate thousands of dollars each year in store and book sale revenue.
The Braselton Library serves all of West Jackson County, not just the Town of Braselton. In 2022, the Friends will contribute over $26,000 dollars to assist with purchase of books, programs for children and teens and a study room in the new library addition.
The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library continue to seek volunteers to work in the Afterwords Store or work the used book sales. The organization also seeks donations of books and gently-used items (which can be left on the donation table on the library porch). Financial contributions, which are tax deductible, are also welcome.
Visit the BWJFOL FB page to see for more information, or participate in National Friends of Libraries Week by becoming a BWJ Friend. Information on joining is available in the Afterwords Store.
