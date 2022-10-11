Braselton library

Oct. 16-22 marks the 17th Annual Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library was established in 2003. For many years prior to 2003, local volunteers and members of the Braselton Woman’s Club operated a volunteer library that served the community.

When the Town of Braselton took over the responsibility of building a library and operating it, many members of the BWC and others formed the Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library as a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.