She may be years away from being eligible to run for public office, but Addison Eich has gotten quite a head start on the campaign trail.
The 7-year-old West Jackson Elementary School (WJES) student recently announced to classmates her intentions to run for mayor of Hoschton one day and garnered 63 signatures on a hand-made campaign sign toward that goal. To prep for her future campaign, Eich met Feb. 16 with Mayor Lauren O’Leary and other top city officials at city hall, including city manager Joe Hayes, city clerk Jennifer Kidd-Harrison and Downtown Development Authority Chairman Sri Kumar to discuss the duties of job.
Eich held a Q&A with O’Leary, during which she asked the recently sworn-in mayor a number of questions, including if the city has vice mayors (Eich has a long list of candidates for her administration), if mayors make laws for schools and how many speeches mayors give.
She also asked how city government works to make Hoschton better.
“We all work as a team,” O’Leary answered, noting all public officials who head up different departments. “ … So, all together we kind of make it work. I don’t think anybody could do it without somebody else.”
Additionally, Eich asked O’Leary what she liked best about serving as mayor.
“For me, the best thing is being able to be a voice at the table, so I work with a lot of the community and talk a lot,” O’Leary said.
Eich was then asked what she additions she’d like to see in Hoschton.
“Maybe more playgrounds,” she said, noting playgrounds with twisted ladders and monkey bars in particular.
Eich’s desire for public office was motivated by reading an American Girl book in which the main character’s mother runs for mayor. Eich created a campaign sign and asked her second-grade classmates and WJES teachers to sign it.
Eich’s mayoral plans were unbeknownst to her mother, Mary Eich, a fifth-grade special education teacher at WJES, until she saw the campaign sign.
“She came home one day and pulled the campaign poster out of her book bag,” explained Mary, who said this idea began about three weeks ago. “So, she initiated it completely by herself and she had gotten her friends to sign the poster at school.”
“We just encouraged it,” Mary added. “We think it’s great.”
One of Mary’s friends was then able to arrange the meeting with city hall. Eich’s visit included receiving her own mayoral nameplate and Hoschton Police Department patch. She was also given a chance to sit in the police department patrol vehicle and work the siren.
The mayor, city staff and city attorney all signed Eich’s campaign sign. Then on Monday, Eich officially called Hoschton’s work session to order.
Mary said she’s looking forward to her daughter’s political future, though another job may be on the horizon, too.
“I’m excited,” Mary said with a laugh. “I think it’s great. Someone told me that I have to save her for law school because they think that’s how she’s going to go, so we’ll save some money.”
Eich could actually run for mayor in 10 years.
A mayoral candidate only has to be 17 years old to run for office according to Hoschton’s qualifying requirements.
