Abigail Cortez, FNP, has joined Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Internal Medicine in Gainesville. Cortez has spent her career in ICU.
“I’m really excited to be able to partner with patients in managing their health for the long term,” Cortez said. “I’ve always loved Gainesville, so I’m happy to be back here serving alongside such a great group of providers.”
Cortez was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, but grew up in Winder, Georgia, where she still lives with her husband. She received her Master of Science in Nursing from Georgia State University in Atlanta after graduating from Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia.
She started her career in the Medical Surgical ICU at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, and then went on to the work in the Pediatric ICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital before returning to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. While at Piedmont, she provided specialized care to critically ill medical, surgical and neurological patients while also serving as charge nurse and preceptor.
“Working in the ICU definitely helped me learn a lot of things very quickly,” Cortez said. “I’m a better provider because of my experience there, so I’m excited to see my knowledge and experience translate to a new setting.”
NGPG’s physicians and advanced practice providers diagnose and treat multiple medical problems for patients of all ages, ranging from sore throat to heart disease. NGPG Internal Medicine is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1439 Jesse Jewell Parkway NE, Suite 301, in Gainesville. Call 770-219-0023 to schedule an appointment with Cortez, or visit ngpg.org/cortez to learn more.
NGPG is an affiliate of Northeast Georgia Health System.
