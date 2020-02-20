Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch's 2020 ADVANCE Youth Camp will be held June 1-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This free five-day camp will include field trips, meals and camp T-shirts. It is intended for children between 9-12 years old.
It will be held at Free Chapel Worship Center Main Campus, 3001 McEver Rd., Gainesville.
Camp field trips include:
•LanierWorld Beach and Water Park.
• Atlanta Zoo youth tour and Chick-fil-A lunch in the park.
•Laurel Park, cook out, games, public safety display, water feature, music and games.
HOW DO I REGISTER?
A parent or guardian must attend the camp registration day on Saturday, May 9, at Academy Sports on Dawsonville Hwy. in Gainesville. Times are 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration is for 9-12 year-olds only and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Space is limited so those wanting to register are encouraged to arrive at registration early. If you are unable to register on Saturday, May 9, there will be a late registration on Monday, May 11, between 5-8 p.m., also at Academy Sports in Gainesville.
Contact Lieutenant Gene Joy at 770-533-7806 or genejoy@hallcounty.org with any questions about registration.
For more information, visit www.advance4kids.com
