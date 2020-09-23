Local American Heritage Girls (AHG) Troop GA0594 from Calvary Chapel Gwinnett, Buford, recently participated in the annual National Day of Service. Participants planted a butterfly garden to place the Jackson County Historic Courthouse on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail on September 19.
Plants include host plants for caterpillars (Milkweed and Golden Alexanders) and various nectar plants.
“Service is the practical expression of a girl’s faith,” says AHG Executive Director and Founder Patti Garibay. “Watching girls grow in their faith and experiencing them discovering their God-given purpose through the development of servant hearts is the greatest achievement of AHG.”
AHG is a faith-based character development program for girls ages five to 18.
The National Day of Service coincides with the non-profit’s birthday each year. Started in 2012, this annual commemoration serves as a way for AHG Staff and Troops to give back to their communities through giving gifts of service, rather than receiving "gifts." Troops are encouraged to plan an event each year for National Day of Service, which allows them to serve their communities, charter organizations, churches and charities. Last year, Troops served by volunteering more than 652,000 hours of service to their local communities. The public can follow Troops’ service on social media through the hashtags #AHGserves and #faithSERVICEfun.
For more information about the American Heritage Girls Program, visit AmericanHeritageGirls.org.
