The ninth annual Angel Ride is coming up Oct. 12 at the Hoschton Train Depot.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.
The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger.
Lunch will be provided by K. Pope and there will be other activities including a silent auction, door prizes, a gun raffle, T-shirts, 50/50, live music, games and more.
This year's ride will benefit local child, Bryson Lee.
"On June 6, 2013, during a routine ultrasound in the 18th week of the pregnancy, Bryson Lee was diagnosed with an aqueductal stenosis that would eventually cause hydrocephalus," organizers state. "After meeting with the maternal-fetal specialists that afternoon, additional testing was recommended to determine 'if the pregnancy should be terminated.' The specialist was told not to mention termination again because the decision was made that this baby would be carried to term or as long as the will of God allowed him to live. The following months were very difficult with multiple disheartening diagnoses including: Down Syndrome, dwarfism and other chromosomal malformations, growth deformities, as well as the possibility of a stillbirth."
Bryson has had 11 surgeries, over 50 hospital admissions of three or more days and has been resuscitated five times, two of those by his parents on the living room floor, organizers state. He's cared for by 16 doctors and specialists, a home healthcare nurse and three therapists. Bryson is currently serviced by two medical supply companies, uses 11 medical devices and takes nine daily medications.
"For a child with so many physical challenges, Bryson is the happiest and most loving little boy you will ever meet," organizers state. "He has an infectious smile that continues to shine through his pain, brightening the day of anyone who sees it. He especially loves his older sister, Reagan, who is seven, to talk and play with him."
The Hoschton Depot is located at 18 Railroad Ave., Hoschton.
For more information, email theangelride99@gmail.com.
