The Jackson County Animal Shelter is in immediate need of cat and dog food.
Food is needed for adult cats and dogs, puppies and kittens.
Those wanting to donate can drop-off the food at the animal shelter or the Jackson County Historic Courthouse, or ship it directly to the shelter.
The shelter is located at 29 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson. Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 706-367-5480.
The Jackson County Historic Courthouse is open Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. at 85 Washington St., Jefferson. For more information, call 706-387-7683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.