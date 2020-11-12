Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club plans its 23rd annual Polar Bear Swim on Friday, Jan. 1.
The event will take place at Lake Lanier Olympic Park as part of Winter Beach Bash.
“This year something new; participants will run away from 2020 and into the cool waters of Lake Lanier at the beach,” organizers said. “As a part of Winter Beach Bash, the Polar Bear Swim also has a CrossFit Relay Challenge. Three people from your gym will run into the water, swim a lap of the swim area then run out to tag their team mate. Each participant will wear a PFD...and will wear two cotton gym pants.”
This annual event is a fundraising activity for non-profit LCKC.
Check-in and on-site registration opens at 10:45 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive before 11:30 a.m.
Participants will begin running into the water at noon.
Awards will be given for best costume, youngest, oldest and the largest family group. Special awards will be given to those who swim a lap.
Food trucks will be on hand in the park.
All pre-registered participants will receive an event T-shirt in their size. If supplies run out at the event additional t-shirts will be ordered and delivered to participants that may not have received one.
The $20 entry fee is non-refundable and the event runs rain or shine.
Register online at https://fs17.formsite.com/lckc1/form17/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.