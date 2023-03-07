The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host its annual Toast to Braselton fundraiser on May 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center.
This year’s Cinco de Mayo themed-event — “Un Noche en Braselton” — includes a buffet dinner, wine and beer, entertainment, silent auction and live auction. The DDA seeks sponsorships for the event.
