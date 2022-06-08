Visitors to Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Gainesville can now view original artwork honoring frontline staff for their work during the height of COVID-19, according to a press release.
The artwork, which was commissioned by an anonymous donor, was painted by French artist Alexis Le Borgne and entitled “Plus Que Les Mots” (English for “More than Words”).
It reflects the "trauma, loss, compassion and hope of frontline workers during the pandemic," according to the press release.
“Frontline staff give their all to their patients,” said Pierpont “Pepper” Brown, MD, general surgeon at NGMC and chair of the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation. “They live and breathe for them and we are grateful for their dedication and compassion during the pandemic and beyond. This generous donor was moved by those qualities and recognized them with this gift. We hope that each visitor to the Gainesville campus will see the painting and reflect on the feelings displayed there.”
Copies of the original artwork can also be seen on the other NGMC campuses in Braselton, Dahlonega and Barrow.
To learn more about how you can honor frontline staff, visit nghs.com/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.