The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival will be Oct. 25-27.
Hours are Friday, Oct. 25, from 12-7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendors from all over the southeast set up selling their best home decor, vintage furniture, jewelry, boutique, "mantiques," rustic, primitive, antiques, handcrafted and other items.
Over 300 vendors will be on site in downtown Braselton. There will also be a food truck court, live music and adult beverages.
Free parking is available, along with a shuttle.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit the Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival Facebook page.
