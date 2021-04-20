The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is set this weekend, April 23-25.
There will be 300 vendors, live music, food trucks and more at the event, which is held in downtown Braselton.
Hours are Friday, April 23, from 12-7 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Here you will find true antiques, furniture, farmhouse, local artwork, boutique, home décor, hand crafted, primitives, rustic, salvage, good ole junk and more,” organizers said. “Up-cycled, recycled we've got you covered!”
For more information, visit vintagemarkets.net or the Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival Facebook page.
