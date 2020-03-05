The final restoration phase of the Jackson County Historic Courthouse is almost complete.
Meanwhile, the historic courthouse plans two special events:
ART SHOW
The first annual Jackson County School System Art Show will be held March 14-27. Art pieces from elementary, middle and high school students will be on display of the second floor of the historic courthouse.
Exhibit hours are Saturday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
"Please come by to see the incredible talent of our Jackson County art students as well as a sneak peek at the almost finished second floor of the Historic Courthouse," organizers state.
CAR SHOW
The historic courthouse will also host its annual Antique Car Show on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Come by to view beautiful cars on display from Model Ts to modern hot rods." organizers state. "The Antique Car Club of America will be the featured exhibitor but all car lovers are welcome."
This is a cruise-in type event.
There are no registration, fees or judges. Admission is free.
There will be door prizes to win and concessions will be available for purchase.
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT RESTORATION
Although the second floor will be open for activities and tours during these events, the elevator will not be functioning. Access to the second floor will be by stairs.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause until we finish the restoration," organizers state.
"Once the car show wraps up, the contractors will come back to completely finish the second floor. Keep an eye out for the ‘officially open’ ceremony."
For more information, contact the Jackson County Historic Courthouse at 706-387-7685 or smeyer@jacksoncountygov.com
The Jackson County Historic Courthouse is located at 85 Washington St., Jefferson.
