The Art-Tiques Summer Vintage Market is scheduled for Aug. 25-27 at 4852 Hwy. 53 in downtown Braselton.
The event, which will be held at the Historic Braselton Gym and surrounding area, will feature over 125 vendors. Booths will include home décor, pottery and local artwork along with rustic, vintage, DYI, farmhouse and repurposed items.
