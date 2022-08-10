The Art-tiques Vintage Market is set for Aug. 26-28 in downtown Braselton and is expected to draw more than 125 vendors to three-day event.
The market will be held at the Historic Braselton gym and the surrounding area.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 10:06 am
The event will feature home decor, vintage, farmhouse, primitives, rustics, DIY, pottery, local artwork, boutique, repurposed creations, food trucks and live music.
Admission and parking are free.
The market will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Donna Cannella, owner of Countryside Antiques, at 706-824-7204 or visit www.vintagemarkets.net.
