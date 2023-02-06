The Art-Tiques Winter Market is set for Feb. 24-26 in downtown Braselton at the historic gym on Henry St. Event hours are as follows:
•Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 7 p.m.
The winter market features antiques, boutique, farmhouse, repurposed creations and local artwork. The event includes food trucks and live music.
This event is owned and operated by Donna Cannella, owner of Countryside Antiques and Braselton Antique Festival. For festival and vendor information, contact Cannella at 706-824-7204 or visit www.vintagemarkets.net.
