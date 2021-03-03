Tickets are now on sale for the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia’s 12th annual Art with Heart, planned Saturday, April 17.
This annual event is HSNEGA’s signature art auction fundraiser with all proceeds to benefit the organization’s rescue and adoption programs and has helped save over 12,000 homeless animals throughout north Georgia.
Virtual all-access passes are available to purchase, a new feature this year.
“Art with Heart will look a little different this year, but nevertheless it will be an amazing event where we hope this PAWesome community comes together yet again to show homeless animals the best humans can be, all while enjoying a little fun competition to win their favorite auction item,” said Samantha “Sam” Threadgill, HSNEGA Development Director.
Virtual All-Access Passes are $60 per person. The pass lets you attend Art with Heart from virtually anywhere, you'll get access to bid online in the live and silent auction, participate in the Wine and Whiskey Grab, sneak peeks, access to the in-person behind the scenes viewing party, an Art with Heart commemorative gift and other perks coming soon.
As of now, in-person event access is only available to sponsors, the main event will be available online to Virtual All-Access Pass holders. A formal announcement will be made and the opportunity to upgrade to an in-person attendee will be offered if anything changes. Virtual All-Access Passes to Art with Heart are on sale at ArtwithHeart.givesmart.com.
Highlights for 2021 include catered house parties for Art with Heart sponsors as well as the event’s signature painting by Marian Baker of Blockheadarts. The silent and live auctions also feature art from other renowned artists and non-art “experiences'' such as travel packages.
This year’s Art with Heart presenting sponsor is Genesis Biosciences, a local, family-owned business with a long history of giving back to the community.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. As of now, sponsors will have sole access to the in-person event or the option of a catered house party during Art with Heart.
To learn more, including information regarding tickets, sponsorship or donations, contact Samantha Threadgill at 770-532-6617 ext. 243 or SThreadgill@HSNEGA.org.
