The Hoschton Heritage Arts Council/Heart & Soul Open Studio will host artist instructor Ingrid Bolton's Pysanky-Ukrainian Easter egg making class on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
"Learn the 2,000-year old art form of creating these beautiful and meaningful Easter eggs that are traditionally given in fondness," organizers state. "Participants usually are able to create two to three eggs."
Materials, such as prepared eggs, wax, tools and dyes are provided.
The class fee is $50.
It will be held at the former West Jackson Primary School, 4825 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
To register, contact Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
