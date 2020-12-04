Athens on Ice is currently under way at the outdoor 440 Foundry Pavilion in Athens.
Extra precautions have been added to this event including:
- Masks required at all times.
- Signed health affidavits required for entry.
- Mobile tickets only. Capacity is limited and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
- Box office is closed. Mobile ticket confirmations will be scanned at 440 Foundry Pavilion entry.
- All outdoor access. The facility is closed to through traffic.
- Guests encouraged to enter parking deck from Foundry Street entrance. Proceed to level 2 for easy stroll down Foundry Street.
Purchase tickets online at ClassicCenter.com/AthensOnIce. The rink is open through January 31.
Skate sessions are 75 minutes at $15 per ticket. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for $12 tickets.
Season passes are available online for $120. Frequent Skaters Club cards are also available at the rink to earn a free session after 10 punches. All tickets include skate rental for the session.
Nonprofit organizations can sign up for dates to volunteer through The Classic Center Cultural Foundation. Email Foundation@ClassicCenter.com for more information on how to be involved.
Dates and times are subject to change.
