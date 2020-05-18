The upcoming June 2020 Oconee Rivers Audubon Society annual picnic has been cancelled in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
"We hope to resume monthly meetings as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," society leaders said.
For more information, visit www.oconeeriversaudubon.org, or contact Audubon chapter President Lauren Gingerella at president@oconeeriversaudubon.org or Publicity Chair Cody Cox at publicity@oconeeriversaudubon.org.
