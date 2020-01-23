Northeast Georgia Invasive Plant Cooperative member Gary Crider will be the guest speaker at the Oconee Rivers Audubon Society's next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at Sandy Creek Nature Center.
Crider will discuss the most insidious invasive plants in the Georgia Piedmont and what you can do to help native birds.
"Invasive non-native plants can overwhelm native flora, threatening the viability and diversity of our native plant communities, pollinators, birds and other wildlife," according to a news release. "Crider will list and describe the “dirty dozen” worst invasive plants in the Georgia Piedmont, along with best management practices and control measures."
Crider is a steering committee member for the Northeast Georgia Invasive Plant Cooperative and volunteer leader with the Memorial Park/Birchmore Trail Weed Warriors, working to limit the spread of invasive plant species and to restore wildlife habitat on public and private land. In recognition of his environmental stewardship and activism with the Weed Warriors, the local Audubon Society and similar organizations, Crider received the 2013 Alec Little Environmental Award.
The meeting will be held in the Nature Center’s Education and Visitor Center, 205 Old Commerce Rd. off Hwy. 441 north of Athens.
For more information, visit www.oconeeriversaudubon.org or contact Audubon chapter president Lauren Gingerella at president@oconeeriversaudubon.org or publicity chair Paige Howell at publicity@oconeeriversaudubon.org.
