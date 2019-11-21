Students from the new Lilly Branch Audubon Society campus chapter will discuss the formation of the chapter at UGA and other topics in ornithology at the Oconee Rivers Audubon Society's meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at Sandy Creek Nature Center.
The meeting will kick off with Emma Dickinson, discussing the formation of the Lilly Branch campus chapter, past and upcoming events and future goals for the chapter. Kai Stewart, recipient of an ORAS conservation grant, will be speaking about the grant-funded pollinator garden installed at Malcolm Bridge Elementary School and the accompanying lecture series given to the students. Patrick Maurice will speak about the South Pacific, sharing his experience with this UGA Discover Abroad Program and Lauren Ward will discuss Europe in her talk about the establishment and growth of feral Monk Parakeet populations in urban centers. The final student speaker, Doreen Chaussadas, will discuss the Purple-crowned Fairywren and this bird’s unique social system.
Eugenia Thompson will round things out with a plug for the upcoming Christmas Bird Count and how to get involved.
The meeting will be held in the Nature Center’s Education and Visitor Center, 205 Old Commerce Rd. off Hwy. 441 north of Athens.
For more information, visit www.oconeeriversaudubon.org, or contact Audubon chapter president Lauren Gingerella at president@oconeeriversaudubon.org or publicity chair Paige Howell at publicity@oconeeriversaudubon.org.
