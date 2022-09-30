Raceway

This weekend, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer will have its annual premium showcase experience as an official “Proud Charity” for the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), during the world-renowned Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans, one of the top sports car races in North America, is a 10-hour endurance race that wraps up the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. On Friday and Saturday, the Austin Hatcher Foundation will benefit from fundraising auctions at various fan enthusiast areas in addition to their all-day silent auction tent, all with action-packed sports car racing as the exciting backdrop.

