This weekend, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer will have its annual premium showcase experience as an official “Proud Charity” for the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), during the world-renowned Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.
Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans, one of the top sports car races in North America, is a 10-hour endurance race that wraps up the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. On Friday and Saturday, the Austin Hatcher Foundation will benefit from fundraising auctions at various fan enthusiast areas in addition to their all-day silent auction tent, all with action-packed sports car racing as the exciting backdrop.
The foundation provided its innovative Diversionary Therapy visit on Tuesday at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital. Diversionary Therapy visits by foundation staff members offer interactive, specialized activities for young patients and their family members.
As an extension of Diversionary Therapy, the foundation will also host more than 100 pediatric cancer patients, survivors and their family members at the track Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy the excitement of the race, take photos with racecars and drivers, eat a catered lunch and take part in specialized activities organized by the foundation all at no cost to them.
The Austin Hatcher Foundation’s partnership with IMSA results in a multitude of relationships and opportunities at race tracks that raise both funds and awareness for the foundation’s long-standing mission to erase the effects of pediatric cancer. The Austin Hatcher Foundation provides all services to childhood cancer patients and their families at no cost, with funds solely from the donations of supporters and sponsors. Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has provided services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Occupational Therapy, NeuroPsych Testing, Family Programs and more at absolutely no cost to more than 84,000 individuals across 23 states, and in 42 children’s hospitals.
“Being involved at the Motul Petit Le Mans is really a cherished tradition for our organization,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation CEO and co-founder Amy Jo Osborn. “Not only is this weekend a highlight of IMSA’s season, but it’s also an annual highlight for the Austin Hatcher Foundation. We have been able to grow in our involvement at and off the track thanks to the help of so many dear friends in the sports car and automotive industries. We are so excited for this weekend where we have some of our most loyal partners involved – Cadillac, Corvette, Porsche, and painter extraordinaire Bill Patterson.”
Longtime supporter of the foundation and acclaimed motion sports artist Bill Patterson will appear this weekend, preparing paintings for auction at the Corvette Corral, Porscheplatz, Michelin Tower and Cadillac Corral fan enthusiast areas. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to supporting pediatric cancer families through the Austin Hatcher Foundation.
The foundation will also be raising funds and awareness through their special silent auction tent, which will be set up in Vendor Row. Bidding may be done on-site or remotely at https://one.bidpal.net/ra22/.
Saturday’s auction schedule:
Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Silent Auction Tent, Vendor Row
Saturday, 10 a.m., Porscheplatz – Bill Patterson painting begins
Saturday, 11:20 a.m., Porscheplatz – Live auction of painting
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Michelin Tower, – Bill Patterson painting begins
Saturday, 6 p.m., Podium Club at Michelin Tower – Live auction of painting
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., Cadillac Corral – Bill Patterson painting begins
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Cadillac Corral – Live auction of painting
